The Johnnys ride back into town for some old fashioned rock and roll mayhem

Aussie pub rock legends, The Johnnys will be bringing their raucous brand of rock and roll to the midcoast when they play the Pacific Palms Recreation Club at Elizabeth Beach on Saturday, February 17.
The kings of cow-punk return for a one night only performance, playing all of their favourites and turning back the clock to Australian rock and roll's golden age.
As one of the hardest working bands of the 1980s, The Johnnys created a loyal following through their high energy live performances and constant touring.
In addition to their fanbase, the band also built something of a reputation as hellraisers.
According to bassist and lead vocalist, Graham "Hoodie" Hood, not much has changed in the intervening four decades.
"We've got this image of the hard-rockin' cowboys coming into town and getting drunk, and nothing's changed there," Hoodie said.
The band's sound is a mixture of country and punk blended with the live and sweaty "ozrock" guitar sound of the 80s.
Despite changes in musical tastes since the band's heydays, Hoodie sees the live music scene as still being "pretty healthy"; even though there appears to be fewer rock venues around.
Crowd numbers have been strong for their current tour, and while the audiences have been predominantly age-appropriate for a band of The Johnny's vintage, there have been plenty of younger members joining in the fun.
"They've been leaning towards older fans but there is a pretty good mix," Hoodie said.
"Some young girl came up to me with a poster and asked if I could sign it and so I asked 'how did you get into the Johnnys'?
"She said 'I've been listening to you all my life - my dad's a maniac."
To complement the band's existing catalogue they are currently working on putting together a new compilation of B-sides and "rarities", as well as re-releasing their first album, Highlights of a Dangerous Life.
Handling the remastering of the original recordings will be Australian music industry stalwarts, Rick O'Neil and Phil Punch.
"Phil was like the grunge guru in the 80s and 90s; he did all the Beasts of Bourbon stuff and his pedigree is just huge.
"We hope to have another decent product and then we'll go touring with a vengeance."
You can catch The Johnnys with support group, Moot, at the Pacific Palms Recreation Club on Saturday, February 17.
