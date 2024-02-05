Manning River Times
'Inside the mind of Malcolm Naden': ex-cop reflects on podcast

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 5 2024 - 6:00pm
Former police officer Brent Sanders hosted the podcast Crime Insiders: Detectives - The Hunt for Malcolm Naden. Pictures supplied
The story of Malcolm Naden evading police for years after murdering two women captivated the nation, but former Detective Inspector Ricky Hennessy was one of few people who looked "evil" in the eye.

Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

