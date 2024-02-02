Reflections of a career in journalism

Beth grew up on Oxley Island, a farm kid who helped with the milking and generally ran around without shoes. Island life was about the river, and the boats that took the milk to the factory and delivered groceries and mail. Incidentally, one of those milk/cream boats, the Sunlight has been restored and is on exhibition at the Cundletown Museum - and it was built by Beth's uncle Taree shipwright Bill Ryan. It has been also accepted to the Australian Register of Historic Vessels (ARHV).