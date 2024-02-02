Reflections of a career in journalism

I have just finished Beth's book. The world knows her as Liz Hayes, but back home she is known as Beth, born Elizabeth Ryan. Before I joined Beth and the crew at the Manning River Times I knew members of the Ryan family, and Beth's mum from the Pulteney Street pharmacy and her radio talks.
Beth grew up on Oxley Island, a farm kid who helped with the milking and generally ran around without shoes. Island life was about the river, and the boats that took the milk to the factory and delivered groceries and mail. Incidentally, one of those milk/cream boats, the Sunlight has been restored and is on exhibition at the Cundletown Museum - and it was built by Beth's uncle Taree shipwright Bill Ryan. It has been also accepted to the Australian Register of Historic Vessels (ARHV).
Beth's family were always supportive throughout her career, but my old editor Ken McDonald (Mick's dad) often told the story about his conversation with Beth's dad Bryan when he offered her the job - Beth had what her dad saw as a nice secure government job and he was concerned she was stepping away from that.
I really enjoyed the book and I could hear Beth's voice throughout. In my opinion she's somewhat humble in the telling of her career as a journalist. Some stories didn't make the cut, like the time she caused a walk-out by production staff at the Maitland Mercury - journalists were not permitted on the Mercury's production floor and the PKIU - Printing and Kindred Industries Union - weren't to be messed with.
Beth reminds us that you are not limited by your postcode, that you can pretty much achieve whatever you want,.
"It's really important for people to know that success doesn't mean what I have. As long as you feel fulfilled in whatever it is you do, and that can be anything," she says. "If you fail, it's not really failure because you've given something a shot and if it doesn't work out so be it."
She also reminded me of what a privilege it is to be a journalist, to share someone's story and be part of their life for a short while. Having people's trust is very important.
So, give life a shot and good luck.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor
Manning River Times
