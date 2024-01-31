Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Aussie Ark charged, accused of illegally capturing threatened animals

By Nick Bielby
January 31 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A prominent animal welfare charity has been accused of illegally capturing native creatures.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.