Don't tell me rock'n'roll

For those of us who love music (and who doesn't?) we have been very fortunate to grow up in this time. Personally there's been plenty of rock'n'roll moments - like Michael Hutchence fronting INXS (with his back to the audience) in the very early days at the Royal Hotel, Taree and Ignatius Jones spitting on the guy next to me at a Jimmy and the Boys concert the Bellevue, Tuncurry (it was very punk and I quickly decided I didn't need to be in the front row).