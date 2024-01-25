Meet the Mid North Coast honour recipients

Six residents on the Mid North Coast have been named in the 2024 Australia Day Honours list.
When Bonny Hills resident Gordon Gray received an email to say he was to receive an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his service to the community, he thought it was a scam. Mr Gray has been a training officer for Marine Rescue Camden Haven since 1998.
A passion for tourism, business and a strong dedication to the community has led to Janette Hyde being awarded a prestigious honour - a medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to the community of Port Macquarie.
A life dedicated to supporting people living with a disability has earned North Haven resident Noel Hiffernan an Australia Day honour. Mr Hiffernan has received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his service to people with a disability and to the community.
Taree doctor Anne Knight has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for "service to medicine through a range of roles". And reading her citation, she has indeed served (and continues to serve) a large range of roles, through practising medicine as a physician, educating medical students, and community and governance roles.
"Shano" has spent his life at the forefront of surf culture and he has been recognised for his service to the surfing industry with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM). Owner, designer and manufacturer of world-renowned Shane Surfboards since the 1960s, Anthony "Shano" Stedman, who calls Crescent Head home, is 'honoured' to receive the medal.
Brian Wilcox has been awarded a prestigious Emergency Services Medal (ESM) as part of this year's Australia Day honours. An invaluable member of the Forster Surf Life Saving (SLS) Club since the early 1990s and Lower North Coast SLS branch since 1996, Brian has dedicated countless hours ensuring the safety and wellbeing of beachgoers.
A group gathered at Oxley Beach, Port Macquarie on Friday morning, January 26 for a moving ceremony to honour and acknowledge First Nations people.
Aunty Rhonda Radley led the ceremony, while about 100 people gathered on the hill overlooking the beach to watch the sunrise and reflect.
"For me it's a day of healing and I would like everyone to sit with that today," Aunty Rhonda said.
