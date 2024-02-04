Paintback scheme keeps chemicals out of landfill

For anyone looking to dispose of unwanted paint in a clean and safe way without harming the environment; look no further.
The answer is Paintback - an industry initiative by Australian paint manufacturers and importers whereby excess paint is disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner with the paint containers recycled for further use.
MidCoast Council is one of the numerous organisations partnering with the scheme, allowing residents to deliver up to 100 litres of paint to council recycle centres in Taree, Gloucester and Tuncurry.
The service is provided free of charge, however, it is dependent on the paint being delivered in containers each not exceeding 20 litres in volume.
The scheme, which has been in operation since 2016, is an ecological step in the right direction given the chemicals present in paint.
When disposed of in landfill, paint has the capacity to leach heavy metals such as mercury, lead and cadmium, and toxic chemicals in the soil and groundwater.
For more information contact MidCoast Council via their website: midcoast.nsw.gov.au, or by phone on 7955 7777.
