Jake Davey is making the most of his second chance

Jake Davey believes in second chances. In fact, he's living proof they exist.
The 27-year-old Taree singer songwriter and music producer is forcing his way back to normalcy after being struck down last year with the crippling cauda equina syndrome.
Following emergency back surgery in August 2023, Jake was told there was a chance he would never walk again. But Jake had other plans.
After two months in hospital and the frequently brutal ongoing rehabilitation, Jake is not only back on his feet, but has returned to his first love - creating music.
The result is a punchy, uptempo ode to resilience titled, Second Chance.
"I had all the hard yards of the experience to write about, so that's what I did," Jake said.
"I just poured my heart out and Second Chance came together and I just think it's organic and authentic."
The song came about following a collaboration with fellow songwriters Brook Chivell, Tori Darke, and Josh Carey, who reached out in late 2023, inviting Jake to join them in writing sessions.
With Jake struggling post-op, the invite provided a tangible goal to focus on throughout the pain, something he described as a "light at the end of the tunnel" opportunity.
When I woke up and they told me that I wasn't going to ever walk again, my whole life flashed before my eyes.- Jake Davey
"Songwriting is the best, it's so good for the soul.
"There's a particular line in the song where the bridge goes, 'slow it down, take it in, one step at a time', and every time I sing that - because I'm literally learning to walk again - it's very cathartic."
Co-produced by Rhys Zacher of Spinlight Studios in Newcastle, the single is due for release on February 21. Before that, however, Jake will be making a return to Australia's country music mecca for an Australia Day gig at the Tamworth Country Music festival.
The gig at Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar, Tamworth was booked immediately following Jake's 2023 performance at the venue. After a sellout show last year, the club manager booked him on the spot for a repeat set in 2024.
With an impending headlining show during country music's showcase festival, Jake was prepared to move heaven and earth to make sure he would be on deck for this year's performance.
"It's truly my favourite time of the year, because everything just feels right when you're in Tamworth. It's like no other festival."
"All I've been thinking about after all this crazy (medical) stuff is Tamworth, because getting to share my music with people is all I've ever wanted to do, and that almost got taken away from me."
While Jake has reconciled to facing a lifelong struggle with his health and mobility, that isn't about to slow him down. In addition to creating and performing original music, he sees his skills as a music producer and mentor playing an increasing part in his future.
"Obviously, I'm not running on all cylinders right now, I'm kind of at 30 or 40 per cent capacity, but I'm definitely delving into different parts of my skill set, like artist management, mentoring, tuition; stuff like that," Jake said.
"I've always been very passionate about all those things, I've just never had time to do it."
In the meantime, Jake's taking one step at a time. But with a second chance in his grasp, you can be sure he's running with it all the way.
