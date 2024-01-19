Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Jake Davey is making the most of his second chance

RK
By Rick Kernick
January 19 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jake Davey believes in second chances. In fact, he's living proof they exist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.