Entries open for annual art exhibition in Lansdowne

By Margaret Haddon
Updated January 18 2024 - 11:49am, first published 10:03am
Sue Mavin had a good year in 2021, winning Section D, 'a local scene', with her entries in the Lansdowne Community Hall Art exhibition. Both of her paintings finished equal first. Picture supplied
The Lansdowne Community Hall Annual Art Exhibition will be held in the Lansdowne Hall from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 18 and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

