Entries open for annual art exhibition in Lansdowne

The Lansdowne Community Hall Annual Art Exhibition will be held in the Lansdowne Hall from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 18 and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Judging is by people's choice, voting Saturday only.
This is the hall's fifth exhibition and each year it grows in popularity.
The organising committee's mission is to provide an opportunity for artists to market their work, an occasion for the public to view art, support the local community and enjoy a social outing.
Al money raised from the exhibition is used to cover costs of the event, fund next year's prize money and a donation to the Lansdowne Community Hall.
A delicious lunch, morning and afternoon tea will be available for sale from the hall kitchen all weekend.
Multiple prizes offered in raffles to help fund the exhibition will be drawn on Sunday, May 19
Sections are as follows.
A. Junior: 7 years under - Any subject in any medium (size limit A3). First prize $30.
B. Junior: 8 to 12 years - Any subject in any medium (size limit A3). First prize $40.
C. Youth: 13 to 18 years - Any subject in any medium (size limit 100 x 100 cm. First prize $75.
D. Local Scene (Manning, Great Lakes, Hastings area scene) - in any medium (size limit 100 x 100 cm). First prize $350.
E. Equine Subject - In any medium (size limit 100 x 100 cm). First prize $350.
F. Drawing or Pastels - Any subject (size limit 100 x 100 cm). First prize $350.
G. Oils, Acrylic or Mixed Media - Any subject (size limit 100 x 100 cm). First prize $350.
H. Miniature Small Paintings - Any subject in any medium (size limit 25 x 25 cm not including frame). First prize $250.
I. Watercolour - Any subject (size limit 100 x 100 cm). First prize $350.
Entries close at 5pm Friday, May 3, 2024.
For entry forms and conditions for the art exhibition and all further information please contact Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 or email rhardes@bigpond.net.au, or Louise Green on 0439 594 754.
There is no need to travel anywhere for Australia Day functions when you can attend them in your own community, where the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will be celebrating Australia Day on Friday, January 26 with a fun day of activities for the whole family.
The fun starts at 10am with markets, food stalls, games, eating competition, barbecue, face painting, lucky door prize and much more. There will also be Barefoot Bowls being played with a 10am start.
Phone the club on 6556 7280 or email lbrc@bigpond.com for further information or to put your name in for the eating competition or the bowls.
The Lansdowne Football Club elected committee for Season 2024 is: George Tiedeman is president, Jimmy Richardson is vice president and assistant treasurer, James Morrison is secretary, Scott Morrison is treasurer, Luke Mayers is assistant secretary and registrar, Shawn Greenshields is the member protection information officer, and Lee Brown-Shaw is general committee.
Registrations will open within the next week via www.playfootball.com.au and will close on February 28. Team nominations are due on March 3 and competitions commences the first weekend in April.
50th Anniversary celebrations are earmarked for July (date to be confirmed subject to the competition draw).
For more information email the secretary at lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au and follow the club on Facebook (Meta): Lansdowne Lions FC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.