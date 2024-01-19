There'll be no boycott for Oz Day

We recall going to the Sydney grand final (as we used to call it) in 1988. The NSWRL dragged a few washed up entertainers off the RSL club circuit for the pre-match "spectacular" and before the kick-off we all stood to sing the national anthem. Thing was, few knew the words. So the lyrics were put on the big screen for us all to follow. Few did. Many were surprised to find there was a second verse. For years we argued that Australia Day should be switched to Melbourne Cup day, the first Tuesday in November.