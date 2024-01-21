Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mobile barbecue van makes a sizzling addition to Rotary Club's efforts

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated January 22 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning have answered the question of "How do you improve the classic Aussie barbecue?"

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.