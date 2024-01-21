Mobile barbecue van makes a sizzling addition to Rotary Club's efforts

The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning have answered the question of "How do you improve the classic Aussie barbecue?"
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
You make it mobile.
Which is what the club has achieved with the addition of their barbecue van - a four-wheeled trailer with cooking facilities ready to be transported wherever the masses need feeding.
The trailer came to Rotary after being donated to the club by previous owners, radio station 2RE.
Despite having fallen into a state of disrepair, it was soon brought back to life thanks to the generous efforts of the Old Bar Men's Shed who have restored and outfitted it to its present condition.
The barbecue van made its debut at Taree's Elizabeth Park for the 2023 New Year's Eve celebrations, and by all reports was deemed a major success.
According to Rotary Club of Taree on Manning member, Paul Tollis, the barbecue van makes catering at outdoor events easier and more efficient.
"Previously we'd put up a marquee and have a barbecue underneath it with tables and things, but now with this outfit we can do the serving directly from the trailer," Paul said.
The new system makes Rotary's contribution at events more efficient with less setting up and packing up to be undertaken, allowing the Rotarians to be in and out without any problems.
So now that we have it we will be looking more to utilising it for perhaps other things like the science and engineering challenge and things like that that Rotary is involved with.- Rotary Club of Taree On Manning member, Paul Tollis
The trailer looks set to be a mainstay of the club's catering operations having proved its value on New Year's Eve.
"It will certainly be complementary to the events we're doing down at the RiverStage, and we'll no doubt be using it when we cater for the Anzac Day event."
"So now that we have it we will be looking more to utilising it for perhaps other things like the science and engineering challenge and things like that that Rotary is involved with."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.