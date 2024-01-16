Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter New England COVID cases hit 12-month high

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated January 16 2024 - 2:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masks are now compulsory for staff and visitors at Manning Base Hospital. File picture.
Masks are now compulsory for staff and visitors at Manning Base Hospital. File picture.

The COVID-19 wave sweeping through the Hunter New England Health district is the largest the region has seen in 12 months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.