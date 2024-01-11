Manning River Times
New owners have big plans for the Old Bar Tavern

By Mick McDonald
Updated January 12 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 4:30am
AN enlarged beer garden and playground and possibly tourist accommodation are among the new owner's plans for the Old Bar Tavern.

