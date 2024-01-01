Mid North Coast police usher in new year with high speed pursuit

While others were watching fireworks, Mid North Coast police ended their 2023 with a high speed pursuit along the Pacific Highway.
Police saw a white Nissan travelling north in speeds over 160 kilometres per hour near Nabiac around 11.30pm on Sunday, December 31.
Officers attempted to stop that vehicle but after the driver failed to pullover, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued until it was terminated near Rainbow Flat due to safety issues.
Around 11.50pm that same night, the vehicle was again spotted at Taree and the police pursuit began again.
Officers followed the car onto the Pacific Highway where road spikes were deployed near Lake Innes Drive.
The car eventually came to a stop near Kundabung.
The driver, a 44-year-old Kingscliff woman, was arrested.
She has been charged with police pursuit - not stop vehicle when directed.
She also tested positive to a prohibited drug.
The woman has been granted conditional bail and will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on January 24.
The pursuit was the biggest event for an otherwise quiet night for police.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell crowds were fairly well behaved in Port Macquarie with a similar situation occurring in Kempsey on New Year's Eve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.