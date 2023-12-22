Wingham golf club members weave some Christmas magic

Wingham Golf Club weaved a bit of fairytale magic this Christmas.
Under the guidance of secretary manager Jacqui Pearce, members pitched in to create a stunning Gingerbread House complete with toy train, fairy lights, Christmas trees, snow and even a seat for Santa when he visited.
The house occupies the site of the old pro show, measuring eight metres square. It has been covered by hardwood three ply, all hand painted, including the fiddly bits such as the icing and snow.
Those "hands" belonged to golf club members Duane Hutchins, Joey Rizk, Clinton Smith, Shane Greenaway, Cam Smith, Denise Polley, Mark Smith, Brendan Walker, Heather Smith, Katrina Greenaway and Chantelle Swan.,
The magnificent "Gingerbread Express" train is the work of secretary manager Jacqui.
Santa visited the Gingerbread House a number of times to meet with the children and pose for photos.
The Gingerbread House is likely to remain until new year, when the ply covering will be removed and stored for next Christmas
