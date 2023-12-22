Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham golf club members weave some Christmas magic

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
December 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wingham Golf Club weaved a bit of fairytale magic this Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.