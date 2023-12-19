Manning River Times
Project for new sculptures near Anzac Place aiming to be finished before Christmas

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 20 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:08am
Rod Moore of Absolute Building Contractors in the Manning Valley recently donated his time, energy, team members and materials to assist the Wingham RSL Sub-branch with the construction of a concrete slab near the big log in Wingham.

