Project for new sculptures near Anzac Place aiming to be finished before Christmas

Rod Moore of Absolute Building Contractors in the Manning Valley recently donated his time, energy, team members and materials to assist the Wingham RSL Sub-branch with the construction of a concrete slab near the big log in Wingham.
The slab is in preparation for the installation of sculptures of a soldier and a dog, donated by the Quota Club of Taree to the Wingham community.
Rod, who is also senior vice president of the Wingham District Memorial Services Club, volunteered to assist the new project to honour our veterans.
Early on the morning of Wednesday, December 13, Wingham sub-branch members Rob Connell, Jack Muxlow and Brian Willey dug out the slab site for the new sculptures.
Rod Moore and two of his team members have since completed the installation of the concrete slab for the sculptures of the soldier and the dog.
The plan now is to complete the installation by the afternoon of Thursday, December 21 - weather permitting.
