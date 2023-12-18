The Christmas day weather forecast is in... it is looking stormy

IT IS beginning to look a lot like a stormy Christmas. The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Christmas Day forecast and it is looking like thunderstorms and showers could be in store for much of the east coast, including parts of the Mid Coast.
Taree is forecast to have a top of 27 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day, 30 in Gloucester, and 25 in Forster.
"With Christmas still a week away, the forecast is subject to change," senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.
"However Australia can start preparing for the festive season with the likely weather in mind."
The volatile summer conditions are caused by a high pressure system that is strengthening and a trough off the north coast that is eroding, directing hot northerly winds into the state.
A second trough, currently over southwestern NSW, will move through southern and western areas during Tuesday, December 19, before stalling over the northeast mid-week.
This trough is forecast to trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms for Christmas
- With Australian Associated Press
