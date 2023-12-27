From our archives: Celebrating the new year in the Manning Valley 2003 to 2013

Ring in the new year with family and friends on the foreshore of the Manning River, Taree this December 31. Music will start at 6pm with Matt Zarb and his drum group followed at 7pm by Taylor James Group and The Trapps at 8pm. ood and coffee available, The Rotary Club of Taree on Manning are hosting entertainment and foodstalls from 6pm.
Today's photo gallery looks back at the New Year's Eve celebrations in Taree between 2003 and 2013.
The 2013 celebrations, held on the Taree foreshore, were hosted by entertainer Jim Bird with the help of the then Greater Taree City Council.
The 2020 fireworks displays in Taree, Forster-Tuncurry and Harrington were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have been delving into the Times' photo archives and while every picture tells a story, sometimes the background to that story is lost.
Do you recognise a face, a venue, an occasion?
