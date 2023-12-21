Potential sixth side for rugby

Five teams played in the men's competition this season and five in the women. Old Bar had a men's side but no women, Gloucester won the women's premiership, but didn't have the numbers for men. In 2022 there were three men and three women's sides. Wauchope (women and men) and Old Bar (men) returned this year after sitting out 2022 due to a lack of players. Forster fielded a women's team for the first time in a number of years.