Beat the heat: keep yourself and your pets safe in the heatwave

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Heatwave Warning for the Mid North Coast.
The heatwave is expected to peak on Saturday, December 9, when temperatures are predicted to reach 38 degrees in Taree, 34 degrees in Forster and 41 degrees in Gloucester.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 30s around the Mid Coast until at least Tuesday the following week.
The BoM says there is a greater chance than usual of heatwaves this summer, and it helps to be prepared
Severe heatwaves can be dangerous for the elderly, babies, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and people who are unwell or who have medical conditions.
It is recommended to stay somewhere cool. If your house is not air conditioned, seek out a library, shopping centre or community centre.
At home, keep windows closed and blinds and curtains drawn from early in the day to help keep out the heat.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Heatwaves can also be deadly for animals.
If at all possible, keep your pet indoors and make sure they have plenty of drinking water available to them.
This includes rabbits and guinea pigs, who are particularly susceptible to heat. Metal hutches are dangerous for this reason - many a pet has died because of a hutch being left in the sun.
If pets are outside, ensure they have somewhere shady to stay and have plenty of water to drink.
Do not leave pets in cars at all in the heat, even with windows open.
Spare a thought for our native wildlife in these conditions, too. You can help them by simply leaving water out to drink. Read our story on how to help wildlife in drought and bushfires for tips.
