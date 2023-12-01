Conservation organisation, Aussie Ark has conducted the first health check for its new long-nosed potoroo joey, Pippin.
The male joey was born to Aussie Ark's famously hand-raised long-nosed potoroo, Dandarah.
Wildlife ranger, Adam Mowbray and operations manager, Dean Reid, who conducted the capture and health check, were happy to report Pippin was in prime health.
"The joey is now about 12 weeks old, and is spending most of its time outside of the pouch 'at foot'," Mr Mowbray said.
"And in a few weeks time it will be fully independent, and eventually join Aussie Ark's Long-nosed potoroo breeding and rewilding program."
Dandarah was well known to visitors to the ark and was always happy to interact.
The organisation decided it was time for her to connect more to her "animal side" this breeding season and paired her with the male long-nosed potoroo, Fredrick.
The two bonded immediately and a joey was confirmed during a pouch-check in September.
However, unlike his mother, Pippin is not habituated to humans and is very shy, so staff have monitored the joey's progress with motion-sensor cameras.
The cameras recorded magical moments including the joey exiting Dandarah's pouch, being groomed, and being "big and brave" and hopping around their enclosure.
The bond between mother and son was clear when Pippin was released at the end of his health check.
"It was so amazing," Mr Mowbray said.
"At the very end when we released Pippin, Dandarah was right there.
"It was unreal to see Dandarah's motherly instincts kick in, and for them to be reunited."
For more information and donate to Aussie Ark's breeding and rewilding program, go to; aussieark.org.au
