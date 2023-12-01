Manning River Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
MidCoast Council urges those who can to donate at Christmas

By Staff Reporters
December 1 2023 - 7:00pm
Feel good about doing good this Christmas by donating at council customer service points
MidCoast Council is urging residents to place unwrapped gifts and foodstuffs under Christmas trees located at customer service points before 15 December to help everyone enjoy the holiday season.

