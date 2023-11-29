State Emergency Service (SES) Taree City Unit responded to a number of call-outs in the wake of storm activity on Wednesday afternoon, November 29.
SES personnel responded to numerous call-outs during a period of high level activity from about 3 - 8 pm, attending several homes in the vicinity of Grey Gum Road, Taree affected by storm damage.
Fortunately, most cases were of low severity with some damage caused to roofs, trees and fences.
Readings taken at Taree Airport at 4.19pm on Wednesday recorded wind gusts of up 48 kilometres per hour.
According to SES Taree local commander, Lester Davis, most of the call-outs within the Midcoast LGA were centred around Taree, with only "a couple of jobs elsewhere, but mostly in Taree."
Other regions across the state were not as fortunate with power outages experienced at Dora Creek, Morisset and Terrigal after last night's storm.
Overnight 158 calls for help were made to northern region SES crews, which includes the Hunter Region.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts warm, clear weather for the next few days before rain again on Sunday, December 3.
