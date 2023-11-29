Time capsule reveal at Wingham
Locals joined descendants and visitors at Wingham Town Hall last Saturday afternoon November 25 for the time capsule reveal. The planning to mark the 100th anniversary since it was placed in the walls of the Town Hall was all worth the dedicate efforts of Wingham RSL Sub-branch, Manning Valley Historical Society and assistance from Mid Coast Council Heritage Officers.
The service revealing the contents took place on the stage of the Town Hall under the capable hands of MC Terry Gould of Wingham RSL Sub-branch.
An impressive poppy placing on a specially made "Lest We Forget" cross was followed by Wingham RSL Sub-branch member Mrs Del Heuke OAM reciting The Ode which was then followed by the Last Post, One minute's silence and Rowse before the National Anthem lead by Ariana Schneider ended the service.
The Centenary Celebration Concert Across the Decades was produced by Ariana Schneider together with George Hoad AM as MC.
After the service duplicates of the contents of the time capsule were displayed on the porch of the Town Hall for closer viewing and red poppies were place on the Honour Rolls of those whose names were on the original parchment.
A very moving service and concert and one appreciated by all descendants and those in attendance.
Wingham school reunion
Wingham Services Club Parkview Restaurant was the venue for another school reunion of Wingham Rural High School past students from the mid 1940s last Saturday lunchtime. About 30 folk gathered to enjoy lunch and catch up on past days and current times.
Wingham Services Club AGM
The AGM of Wingham Services Club was held on Sunday morning in The Parkview.
With a smaller number present than in previous years. Reports were presented by CEO Dean and the auditor on the current happenings at the club. Outgoing president Harry Rider didn't stand again in the position he had dedicated himself to for several years and incoming president is now Ron Sullivan and all other directors were returned unopposed.
Tinonee Public School
Today, Friday December 1, the Tinonee Public School end of year presentation was held at the Manning Entertainment Centre and I hope to have a detailed report on it in next weeks edition.
CWA meeting at Harrington
I, along with five other Wallamba CWA members, travelled to Harrington Monday, November 27 to join other CWA members from within Mid North Coast for their November Group Council meeting.
Harrington ladies were delightful hosts with a delicious morning tea at the Harrington Memorial Hall before the commencement of the meeting. I
t has been sometime since I was last in the hall and there have been quite a few improvements. Congratulations to the local hall members and committee on a job well done.
