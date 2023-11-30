Full house in Taree for Rachel Ward's documentary 'Rachel's Farm'

Knowing actress and director Rachel Ward would draw a good crowd at the screening of her documentary Rachel's Farm, the Taree Film Society elected to screen the film at Fay's Twin Cinemas instead of their home, the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at The MEC.
And it was a good decision - the theatre was packed with more than 300 people attending to view the documentary and listen to Rachel Ward discus the film and take questions from the audience.
Given the film society's membership is only around 100 people, Judith Pellow said it was a very successful evening.
"Rachel was really pleased that it was a full house," Judith said.
Ms Ward had travelled up to Taree for the screening after returning from the US only the day before, where she had been promoting Rachel's Farm.
The documentary chronicle's Rachel Ward's own transition from conventional to regenerative farming methods on her property in the Nambucca Valley. The transition was inspired by "hitting a wall" after the prolonged drought and Black Summer bushfires, and fears for the coming generations in regard to climate change.
Judith Pellow said it was a very informative film.
"I learned so much to about the importance of down in the soil down underneath."
Although a serious subject, the documentary also has light-hearted moments, and includes Rachel's husband, actor Bryan Brown.
"There's a little bit of backstory of how they met. (on the set of) The Thorn Birds," Judith said.
You can see Rachel's Farm at Fay's Twin Cinema in Taree on Tuesday, 5 December, 10.20am.
It is also available to rent or by via Prime Video, Apple TV or Google Play.
