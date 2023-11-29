Interest in MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare's Wildlife Water Stations Workshop has been so high another workshop is being held to meet demand.
The workshops aim to give people practical knowledge to help our wildlife out during drought and bushfires.
The first workshop, at Taree Showground on Saturday morning, December 2, booked out fast due to an overwhelming demand.
If you missed out on the morning session at Taree Showground on Saturday, December 2, jump online fast and book yourself into an afternoon workshop on the same day.
"You will learn to build your own wildlife water pod that you an take home and install on your property to support local fauna during times of drought, heatwaves, and after wildlife," Isabelle Strachan, private land conservation officer, MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Connection said.
"You will learn abouthwen and why these water stations are necessary, how to build, install and monitor them using the latest camera trap technology.
You can register to attend the afternoon workshop at events.humanitix.com/copy-of-practical-skills-workshop-wildlife-watering-stations.
The workshop is a partnership between the Biodiversity Conservation Trust, MidCoast Council and Local Land Services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.