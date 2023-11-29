Manning River Times
MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Wildlife Water Stations workshop is in demand

By Julia Driscoll
Updated November 29 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
A wallaby caught by motion detector cameras at a watering station. Picture supplied.
Interest in MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare's Wildlife Water Stations Workshop has been so high another workshop is being held to meet demand.

