The construction of the carbon fibre monocoque, carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels ever fitted as standard all work towards delivering a low weight vehicle. With its lightest dry weight just 1,277kg, a remarkable 193 kg less than its closest competitor. This process has included the lengthened active rear wing which is 20 per cent larger than the wing of the 720S - further optimising aerodynamic efficiency, yet is 1.6kg lighter due to its carbon fibre construction. Built at the state-of-the-art McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Yorkshire, UK, angle configurations are unique to Coupe and Spider with three main operational positions to improve downforce, reduce drag and the performance of high speed braking.