McLaren Automotive has announced the local arrival of the new McLaren 750S.
The lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren, with segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587PS-per-tonne, the 750S produces astonishing levels of performance achieving 0 - 200kph in 7.2 seconds (Spider 7.3 seconds)
Priced from $585,800 AUD plus on-road costs.
Designed following meticulous analysis of 720S, the new 750S demonstrates technical advances in weight-saving, powertrain performance, aerodynamics and dynamic excellence to create a supercar built for purists.
The construction of the carbon fibre monocoque, carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels ever fitted as standard all work towards delivering a low weight vehicle. With its lightest dry weight just 1,277kg, a remarkable 193 kg less than its closest competitor. This process has included the lengthened active rear wing which is 20 per cent larger than the wing of the 720S - further optimising aerodynamic efficiency, yet is 1.6kg lighter due to its carbon fibre construction. Built at the state-of-the-art McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Yorkshire, UK, angle configurations are unique to Coupe and Spider with three main operational positions to improve downforce, reduce drag and the performance of high speed braking.
The new 750S provides ferocious performance, fitted with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering up to 750PS and a torque output of 800Nm. Capable of achieving 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds (Spider 7.3 seconds), 750S is quicker than its closest competitor over both distances. In-gear acceleration is amplified by the optimisation of the 7-speed transmission's gearing and the introduction of a revised kickdown control strategy.
The interior has also been reimagined to be even more driver-focused. The instrument display is fitted to the steering column which is now 1.8kg lighter as the pursuit for light-weighting continues into the interior.
