Manning River Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News

Road Ramblings by Chris Goodsell

By Chris Goodsell
December 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New McLaren 750S pictured at Bangarra Wharf in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Picture supplied.
New McLaren 750S pictured at Bangarra Wharf in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Picture supplied.

McLaren Automotive has announced the local arrival of the new McLaren 750S.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.