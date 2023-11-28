Six women in 10 days - that's how many women were murdered in acts of domestic violence in Australian in October alone.
"So far in 2023, a woman has been murdered every five days," White Ribbon Australia says.
The names of these six women were among 50 names of women killed by partners and ex-partners to date in 2023.
On Saturday, November 25, the names of those women were read out in a moving tribute at Fotheringham Park in Taree.
Posies were also laid to remember the women.
The event marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and is the first day of the 16 days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.
Only nine days before, the state government announced will fund 39 new refuges in NSW, with 20 of those located in regional areas. However, Leonie Maguire of Restore Our Refuge says there is nothing in there for Taree or Kempsey.
"Twenty years ago, when I managed the Taree refuge, we had the only Refuge Police partnership against domestic violence in Australia," Leonie said.
"It was evaluated as successful and ran for six years before tendered out and lost."
To find out more about 16 Days of Activism visit www.1800respect.org.au/promoting-1800respect/16-days-of-activism.
Support is available for those why may be distressed. Phone 800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 987; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
