A Land and Environment Court decision to grant development consent to two Pacific Palms caravan parks will have social, economic and ecological impacts on the community, resident, Ian Sercombe says.
Mr Sercombe was addressing councillors at MidCoast Council's November meeting.
As a result of the court's decision developer, Ingenia Communities Group now has the go-ahead to provide accommodation for approximately 240 permanent residents, aged over 65 years.
"While the wording in the document says this is for a caravan park, we all know it is anything but a caravan park; it is a housing estate," Mr Sercombe said.
He said the manufactured housing estate at Blueys Beach represented many issues, but the community's immediate concern was the economic impact on local infrastructure.
"These home owners will not be paying any council rates nor any stamp duty." he said.
These home owners will not be paying any council rates nor any stamp duty.- Ian Sercombe
"They will be using the roads, car parks, facilities, libraries etc but won't be contributing to the maintenance and development of public assets.
"With council complicit in this development what I want to know - as do 100 per cent of the people of Pacific Palms who have been asked about this - is what is council's plan to manage the maintenance and development of our public infrastructure?"
During a section 34 conference between council and the developer, held in early November, Land and Environment Court Acting Commissioner Gwenda Kullen heard from five members of the community who raised concerns in relation to the development proposal.
A result of the conference no grounds were identified which indicated the application should be refused by the court.
Mr Sercombe was advised to contact the MidCoast Council liveable communities department for information.
CATCH UP:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.