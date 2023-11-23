St Clare's graduating class of 2023, along with their teachers and parents, came to together to celebrate the end of the secondary education at the Winning Post Function Centre in Taree.
The event was also a celebration of their accomplishments, as the 2023 Year 12 Special Awards were presented, as follows:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.