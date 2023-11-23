Chelsea Atkins: 1st in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, 1st in PDHPE - ACHPER NSW Student Achievement Award, Merit in Studies of Religion I

Tamara Bennett: 1st in Textiles and Design

Makayla Boere: First in Music 1, 2nd in Physics, Merit in Studies of Religion 1

Macy Bramble: 1st in Community and Family Studies, 1st in Community and Family Studies - ACHPER NSW Student Achievement Award

Ashleigh Burkill: 2nd on English Advanced, 2nd in Studies of Religion 1, 2nd in Biology, equal 2nd in English Extension 1, Merit in Mathematics Standard

Georgia Capes: Excellence in Hospitality (kitchen operations)



Indiana Christensen: 1st in English Standard, 2nd in Mathematics Standard, 2nd in Studies in Catholic Thought

Connor Clarke: 3rd in Visual Arts



Mia Collis: 2nd in Community & Family Studies, 3rd in Mathematics Standard, Merit in English Standard, Merit in Studies of Religion 1, Merit in Business Studies

Kiara Conway: 2nd in Music 1, 3rd in Drama

Darcy Eady-Muxlow: 1st in Physics



Andrea Flores Cabrejos: 1st in Visual Arts, equal 2nd in Chemistry, 3rd in Studies of Religion 1, Merit in Biology

Rachel Gay: 3rd in Legal Studies, 3rd in Ancient History

Adelaide Gedge: 2nd in Ancient History, 2nd in Visual Arts, equal 2nd in English Extension 1, 1st in Japanese Beginners - Diocese of Lismore - online education

Saffron Grass: 2nd in English Standard, 3rd in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Morrison Gray: 1st in Mathematics Standard, 1st in Studies of Religion II

Lucy Hallot: 1st in Legal Studies, 2nd in Textiles and Design, Merit in English Standard

William Hogan: 1st in Industrial Technology (timber), Excellence in Construction

Ella Hudson: 1st in Studies in Catholic Thought



Brady Lambert: equal 1st in Drama, Merit in English Advanced

Conor Lawless: 1st in Modern History, 3rd in Studies of Religion II

Luella-Rayne McCormack: 2nd in Modern History, Merit in English Advanced, Merit in Studies of Religion I

Harry Miller: Merit in Mathematics Standard, Merit in Studies of Religion I

Macauley Morris: 2nd in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, 3rd in Business Studies

Charlotte Nguyen: Merit in Studies in Catholic Thought

Jazmine O'Byrne: Merit in Community and Family Studies

Thomas Parsons: 1st in Mathematics Extension 2, 1st in Mathematics Extension 1, equal 1st in Business Studies, equal 2nd in Chemistry

Ella Parvin: 3rd in Biology, 3rd in Textiles and Design, Merit in Studies of Religion II, Merit in Chemistry

Jai Payne: 3rd in Music i



Imogen Phillips: 3rd in Modern History



Georgia Pratten: Merit in Studies of Religion I



Adelaide Pullin: 2nd in English Studies, Excellence in Sports Coaching

Mariah Radburn: 1st in English Extension 2, 1st in English Extension 1, 1st in English Advanced, 1st in Ancient History, 2nd in Legal Studies, Merit in Studies of Religion I

Eli Ruff: 3rd in Phsyics

Shifa Saeed: 1st in Mathematics Advanced, 1st in Studies of Religion I, 1st in Science Extension, 1st in Chemistry, 1st in Biology

Matthew Spiteri: equal 1st in Business Studies, 2nd in Studies of Religion II, Merit in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Keely Stevens: 1st in English Studies, 1st in Work Studies, 3rd in Studies in Catholic Thought

Josephine Stewart: 3rd in English Standard, 3rd in Community and Family Studies, Merit in Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Sienna Thornton: equal 1st in Drama

Madeleine Tilley: Merit in Community and Family Studies



Karma-Anne Van Der Merwe: 3rd in Industrial Technology (timber)