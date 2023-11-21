Manning River Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Professional contractors culled 34 feral deer south of Forster, Diamond Beach and Old Bar/Wallabi Point

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council has plans to undertake another cull of feral deer. Picture file.
MidCoast Council has plans to undertake another cull of feral deer. Picture file.

Following a cull of feral deer in rural and open spaces surrounding urban areas earlier this year, MidCoast Council has plans to run another four to five projects during the next 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.