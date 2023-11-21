Manning River Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
State MP launches petition for roundabout at Lakes Way-Failford Road intersection

November 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, Tanya Thompson and Liz Cole at the petition launch.
Concerned about the number of vehicle accidents and near misses, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson has launched a petition for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Failford Road and The Lakes Way.

