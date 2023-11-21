Concerned about the number of vehicle accidents and near misses, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson has launched a petition for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Failford Road and The Lakes Way.
Recognising the immediate need for improved road safety for locals and tourists alike, she is asking for the community to rally behind and support this petition.
"This petition is a call to action for everyone who wants to see positive change at this intersection," Mrs Thompson said.
"This key entry point experiences accidents and frequent near misses due to drivers navigating oncoming traffic travelling at 80 km/hr," she said.
"Transport for NSW has identified the installation of a roundabout as the optimal solution to address the safety concerns at the intersection."
The Whitehouse Nook & Cafe, which was located opposite the intersection, supports the petition.
Cafe manager, Liz Cole emphasised the importance of a safer intersection, stating,
"As a business at the heart of this intersection, we witness first-hand the need for improved safety," Ms Cole said.
"This roundabout will not only benefit the community but also enhance the accessibility of our establishment," she said.
"I'm urging the community and visitors to the area to sign this petition, the sooner we have 10,000 signatures, the sooner this petition can be tabled in the Legislative Assembly," Mrs Thompson said.
The petition is available at Tanya Thompson's office, Level 1 1-9 Manning Street, Tuncurry, the Whitehouse Nook and Café and other participating outlets.
