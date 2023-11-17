Bulahdelah Show is back for two days of jam-packed fun!
The annual Agricultural Show is on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at Bulahdelah Showground. The showery day did not dampen show-goers' enthusiasm.
Enjoy the championship dog show, beef and horse events, pavilion exhibits/displays, student night, chainsaws, woodchop, rodeo, demolition derby, dog high jump, pet show, campdraft, vintage machinery, trade sites, sideshows, entertainment, men's cake auction, canteen, young woman of the year competition, bar, working dogs competition and of course fireworks!
