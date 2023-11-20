Manning River Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Significant electricity maintenance across MidCoast region

By Saff Reporters
November 21 2023 - 10:00am
Essential Energy electricity maintenance late November. Picture supplied
Some households can expect power interruptions as Essential Energy crews work on significant maintenance work across the Mid Coast over the next two weeks.

Local News

