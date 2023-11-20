Essential Energy builds, operates and maintains one of Australia's largest electricity distribution networks, servicing more than 885,000 customers across regional, rural and remote NSW and parts of southern Queensland

Our footprint covers 95 per cent of NSW, traversing 737,000 square kilometres of landmass with 183,612 kilometres of powerline, including 163,417 kilometres in designated bushfire zones

The network has approximately 5.1 customers to each kilometre of powerline, which is almost one-tenth the customer density compared with our counterparts in NSW