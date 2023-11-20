Ninety years of love, laughter, caring and consideration for others will be celebrated at a memorial service for Judy Cowan at the Manning Uniting Church, Taree on Tuesday, December 5 at 11am.
Judith Ann Cowan, nee Odgers, died on October 15 this year.
"We know the last two years, you have missed dad terribly and now you're together again looking over us," youngest son Geoff told those present at Judy's funeral service. "Initially I was telling people that you had gone ... physically yes ... but what you've instilled in all of us will live on forever. We love you so much mum."
Friend June Mills, of Taree, credits Judy Cowan with changing her life, for the better.
June met Judy more than 50 years ago when she moved from Queensland to Taree to take up nurse's training. "From the first time we met at the Presbyterian church, you felt like a 'wise sister' to me, someone I could learn from.
"Your wisdom regarding your connecting with everyone was an eye-opener. Your compassion and sense of humour lit up my life.
"It was you who guided me to be a Sunday school teacher. You told me your dad said 'Make it fun, little Poo (Bear) and you did.
"For the rest of my teaching days, teaching scripture at Taree Public School and Sunday school teaching for over 10 years, I looked for the 'fun' in the messages."
June recalled early morning bike rides along the river, with 'debriefings' on the challenges faced.
"You introduced me to many of your friends who were strong women in their own right.
"The thing I didn't do was swimming the laps in the pool - but I enjoyed seeing the joy it gave you."
June also thanks Judy for the insight she gave in raising her children, which June said helped her and husband Alec in raising their own children to be good citizens.
"Your faithfulness, love and support you gave Alan, and how he responded to you and the family, was also a lesson to me on when to speak up and when to remain silent.
"You deserved all the appreciation by the Education Department, the students you befriended, the churches you were an elder in, the missionaries who received support financially, and the folk and the students who had challenges and sought support and received it, it changed their lives."
Judith Ann Odgers, daughter to Hugh and Dorris Odgers, sister to Pam and Brian, entered the world on January 20, 1933, delivered by her Aunty Glad at 166 Old South Head Road, Vaucluse
The doctor didn't arrive in time and as always, mum had things to do, so Aunty Glad delivered her in the front room of 166. It was appropriate mum came into the world in a loving home, and not a hospital, as she was always destined to create a loving home herself.
Forster came calling. Mum's dad, Hugh, heard about the lake which was teeming with fish, prawns and oysters.
The drive from Sydney to Forster was a 12 hour trip and included crossing three rivers on punts..
In Forster mum was taught swimming at the lakeside baths. She had memories of the ocean baths by Forster Main Beach and spending all day out on the lake fishing with her entire family. Mum recalls sitting in the bottom of the boat untangling never ending tangled lines with her little fingers - "but it was always fun!"
In 1941 Judy was sent from Sydney to her uncle's farm in Grenfell. She had her ninth birthday on the farm.
Her dad, Hugh, was concerned of the potential of Japanese attacks on Sydney. The kids were told they were just going down for a holiday, but ended up being there for a year.
Mum and brother Brian did school via correspondence, which was all by post, while Pam would go to a boarding school during the week and then ride her bike back home, 10 miles on a gravel road.
Farm life was a lot of work, and it was incredibly hot, collecting sticks for the fuel stove, tank water, hot water on the stove. Judy learnt how to muster with the dogs and because of the rabbit plague, she learnt to quickly kill a rabbit with her hands. At night they would all huddle quietly listening to a crackling radio for news of the war.
On return to Sydney, she finished primary school and was off to her beloved SCEGGS (Sydney Church of England Girls Grammar School) at Darlinghurst. Here she pursued her love of singing, the choir, chemistry, and even competed in diving. Being nominated dual school captain or head of the prefects with Margret Hasmar capped off her stay at SCEGGS.
Judy's "love of her life" was found not in Sydney, but on Forster Main Beach - a country boy. Alan Cowan met Judy amongst a group of mutual friends, where mum was 'nearly 18' and trying to impress dad.
They courted for three years, were engaged for two years and married on February 4, 1956. In mum's words she 'couldn't wait to be Judith Ann Cowan'.
They bought their first car with mum's savings, a brand new VW Beetle for under 800 pounds, and drove it out of the Macquarie Street showroom.
That year they moved to Taree and built a home on Wingham Road, across from the golf course and two doors down from Ann and Roger Topp. Their children, Graeme, Sue, Lyn and Hugh all arrived at Wingham Road - Graeme on March 10, 1958; Sue on September 11, 1959; Lyn on February 3, 1962 and Hugh on April 20, 1967.
In 1971, their final child, Geoff, arrived and the family moved down to 25 River Street.
Judy and Alan resided in Taree until the late 1990s, before moving out to One Mile Beach, Forster.
A life worth living is a life of giving, and mum did just that. Let me share with you how she did that...
Judy was one of the group of interested people who met the challenge to start a combined Probus club in (the Forster) area. She was always filled with an infectious joy which endeared her to everyone. Her beautiful caring concern for others made her the ideal person to fill the role of first welfare officer along with membership officer. Her dedication and involvement saw her to go on and become president of the club 2002-2003.
ADDITIONAL READING: A gentleman who chose a life that matters - Alan Cowan tribute
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.