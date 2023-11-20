Manning River Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Our People

Tribute: Judith Ann Cowan (nee Odgers), January 20, 1933-October 15, 2023

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
November 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Judith Ann Cowan (nee Odgers)

January 20, 1933-October 15, 2023

Judy and Alan Cowan. Picture provided
Ninety years of love, laughter, caring and consideration for others will be celebrated at a memorial service for Judy Cowan at the Manning Uniting Church, Taree on Tuesday, December 5 at 11am.

