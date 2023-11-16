Manning River Times
The Salvation Army partners with Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank for toy donation points

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 16 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
Mascot Shieldy with NGM's James Cudmore and Salvation Army soldier Caroline Graham yesterday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Mascot Shieldy with NGM's James Cudmore and Salvation Army soldier Caroline Graham yesterday. Picture by Simone De Peak

HELPING to put smiles on children's faces this festive season, The Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas Cheer Toy Drive.

