Spring is heating up and a hotter than normal summer is predicted.
And just as the majority of the Mid Coast has been officially drought declared, give a thought to helping out our native wildlife seeking out water to drink.
A free Wildlife Watering Stations DIY demonstration day is being held at Taree Showgrounds as part of the second Private Land Conservation Matters program.
The event will take place on Saturday, December 2.
You will hear from experts from the Biodiversity Conservation Trust, MidCoast Council, and Local Land Services about when and why artificial watering stations are necessary, how to install and maintain them, and how to use camera trap technology to monitor them.
You will then have an opportunity to get your hands dirty and build your own watering station to take home and install on your property.
However, there is limited time and resources for this event, and there will be materials supplied for 30-40 units to be built on the day. Hosts of the event, MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Connection, cannot guarantee that every participant will receive a watering unit. They will attempt to provide materials to supply a unit to each person, or family group.
This fun-filled event is bound to be popular, so if you would like to attend, register your interest at events.humanitix.com/practical-skills-workshop-wildlife-watering-stations.
This is the last event for 2023, but there is a jam-packed schedule for 2024, so if you can't make this one, there will be plenty of opportunities to be involved in the future.
This event is possible thanks to the shared work of the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust and Landcare NSW under the Private Land Conservation Matters project, supported locally by MidCoast Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.