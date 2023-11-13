Manning River Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Private Land Conservation Matters program wildlife watering stations demo day at Taree Showgrounds

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 14 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wallaby captured by camera monitoring at a watering site. Picture supplied.
A wallaby captured by camera monitoring at a watering site. Picture supplied.

Spring is heating up and a hotter than normal summer is predicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.