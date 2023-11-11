A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle after a motor vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway at Johns River.
The accident involving two cars travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway occurred at about 10:45 on the morning of Saturday, November 11.
Police and ambulance attended the scene where they discovered one of the drivers trapped inside his vehicle having sustained a serious arm injury.
The man, believed to be in his 70s, was eventually removed and then flown by helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a stable condition.
The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries.
Southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway just past Johns River Road were closed as a result of the incident. Normal traffic conditions were restored just before 1pm.
