The rough, potholed car park at Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club is to be seals and upgraded.
MidCoast Council has secured $841,000 in funding through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program construct a 59-space sealed car park.
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie congratulated Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club on its campaign for car parking improvements. "The surf club has been pushing for these works to be done for some time," Dr Gillespie said. "It is long overdue.
"Many locals and tourists alike have complained about the current state of the gravel car park and these works will certainly be welcomed by beachgoers."
MidCoast Council executive manager community spaces Daniel Aldridge said the project will be delivered by the council, in partnership with the government, to realise the community's wishes to formalise the car park area.
"The work is very much needed because it is a popular beach," he said.
"It will also provide all-weather and all-ability access to the amenities block and surf life saving club."
Mr Aldridge said the sealed car park, when complete, will meet the community's needs 95 per cent of the time, with nearby informal parking to remain for overflow during peak periods.
Crowdy Head Surf Life Saving Club vice-president Luke Tener said the car park improvements will make a difference,, particularly during and after wet weather.
"It is going to be a lot more inviting for people to come here," he said.
Mr Tener said the car park is an important piece of infrastructure for the community.
"It gives members and guests access to the surf club, the patrolled beach and the amenities and facilities," he said.
The surf club draws its membership from as far as Taree, Hannam Vale, Coopernook and Moorland.
