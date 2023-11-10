MidCoast Council reduced its carbon emissions by 21 per cent from 137m714t CO2-e in 2021-22 to 108,138t CO2-e for 2022-23.
The results was released to councillors at the October meeting.
The reduction follows the adoption of the MidCoast Council Climate Change Strategy in June 2021, which includes targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2024 and 100 per cent renewable energy by 2040.
Council also has adopted an updated Waste Management Strategy which includes a revised target to divert 70 per cent of waste (including 50pc organic waste) from landfill by 2030 in order to reach net zero emissions.
Earlier this year council council joined a Hunter Joint Organisation working group to determine if a Revolving Energy Fund (REF) was 'right for us', senior sustainability and climate change officer, Zac Allberti reported to councillors.
"A REF would use savings from previous sustainability initiatives, such as rooftop solar, and re-invest these savings into further sustainability projects.
"This model ensures that there is an ongoing pool of funds to finance projects outlined in the Climate Change Strategy and other sustainability initiatives."
The Climate Change Strategy analyses council's carbon footprint and identifies the actions it can undertake to reduce its greenhouse emissions and adapt its practices and infrastructure to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.
These actions include:
The strategy proposes more than 150 actions to meet these targets.
Council will offset emissions that can't be mitigated by purchasing renewable energy and investing in local carbon sequestration initiatives such as tree planting programs and the restoration of degraded coastal wetlands (blue carbon).
Specifically, the strategy focuses council's efforts on increasing the uptake of on-site solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and batteries (particularly for its water and sewer assets), energy efficiency, and purchasing renewable energy in the short to medium term, to progressively increasing its renewable energy supply as batteries and electric vehicles become more cost effective over time.
The report, which was unanimously endorsed by councillors, would be included in the MidCoast Council 2022-23 annual report.
