Manning River Times
Home/News

Remembrance Day service on November 11 at Old Bar Tavern

By Ian Dimmock
November 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar sub-branch is the winner of the Lower North Coast RSL Sport and Recreation trophy. Picture by Teresa Earley.
Old Bar sub-branch is the winner of the Lower North Coast RSL Sport and Recreation trophy. Picture by Teresa Earley.

Remembrance Day will be held at the grassed area under the large marquee behind the Old Bar Tavern on Saturday, November 11 starting at 10.30am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.