Remembrance Day will be held at the grassed area under the large marquee behind the Old Bar Tavern on Saturday, November 11 starting at 10.30am.
It has become untenable to hold major commemorative events at the soldiers' memorial hall due to the large crowds attending and not being kept off the streets.
The commemorative address will be delivered by Col. Ed McCann with special guests, Tanya Thompson MP and MidCoast Mayor Claire Pontin. Supporting the event will be singer, Suzie Hignett and piper, John Ball, from Manning Valley Pipes and Drums.
If anyone would like to lay a wreath, please advise the sub-branch president on 0400 679 878.
Remembrance Sunday will occur the next day at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar at 11am with a special commemorative tribute. An ecumenical event with all welcome.
You might like to make a note in your diary for Tuesday, November 7 from 6pm to 7:30pm when MidCoast Council will be holding a Community Conversation meeting for Old Bar and surrounds at the Taree Old Bar Surf Lifesaving Club.
The Old Bar community has supported these very well in the past so come along and hear what council is planning and provide feedback to council.
MidCoast Council is also seeking community feedback on its Play Space and Skate Park Strategies, as well as the Destination Management Plan which builds on its Barrington Coast tourism brand. To contribute to any of these please follow the relevant links haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au
Men's Health Peer Education and Club Old Bar are hosting an event on International Men's Day on Sunday November 19 from 11am. Guest speakers will provide information on better health for men and boys and discuss zero male suicide aims.
Support contacts and material will be available, followed by lunch and barefoot bowls. $25 attendance and contact John Macartney on 0427 787-296 for any further information required.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch are the champions of the Lower North Coast Sport and Recreation program. Congratulations to all members, auxiliary and their families for making this possible by engaging, attending and supporting this wonderful program.
The RSL NSW Sport and Recreation Program is a social connection and well-being program inclusive of all veterans and their families. The program includes a variety of sub-branch-led activities, both sport and recreation focused.
A special mention to Nabiac and Wingham sub-branches who have been wonderful competitors over the year and are also two sub-branches in the Lower North Coast District Council to also run events for their members. Of course, in a program like this, all are winners.
