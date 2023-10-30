Manning River Times
Wingham unbeaten in Manning T1 cricket | Photos

By Mick McDonald
October 31 2023 - 10:00am
UNBEATEN Wingham lost just two wickets in running down Great Lakes' moderate score of 114 in the Manning T1 cricket clash at Wingham.

