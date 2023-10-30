UNBEATEN Wingham lost just two wickets in running down Great Lakes' moderate score of 114 in the Manning T1 cricket clash at Wingham.
While Wingham hasn't lost a game in the opening three rounds, Great Lakes has yet to post a win.
Great Lakes won the toss and elected to bat. Opener Warrick Chapman became the first of Steve Allwood's four wickets when he was caught by Hudson Bird for 8 with 20 on the board.
From there Great Lakes lost wickets regularly and at 8/83 were no certainties to make it to 100 before the tail rallied.
Riley Webster smacked a quick 35 including four boundaries to top score. Opener Brendan Townsend scored 14 and Liam Simpson 20.
Allwood finished with the best figures of 4/32 while Jaimee-Lee Woolfe claimed 3/24 and Will Marron 2/20.
Wingham wasted no time in the reply, scoring the runs in just 10.4 overs. Opener Thomas Kelly blasted 46 from just 24 balls, smashing seven boundaries and two sixes.
Fellow opener Nick Beacham belted 26 from 16, scoring 24 in boundaries. They put on 67 before Kelly was dismissed. Beacham went with the score at 73 but Dave Rees and Ben Cole were untroubled, with Rees hitting 25 from 15 and Cole 12 from eight including a six.
AFTER a lean start to the season, veteran Taree United batters Matt Collier and Ricky Campbell showed improved form in the clash against Gloucester at Gloucester.
United won the encounter.
Bushmen captain Ryan Yates called correctly at the toss and elected to bowl. Collier opened the batting with Lawrie Weeks. He has missed out in both his previous innings, however, Collier top scored with 44 from 64 balls and hit four boundaries. Campbell made 37.
"Matt was a bit scratchy early, but he fought through it and got some runs,'' captain Josh Ferris said.
"Rick looked really good - although he got out to a pretty ordinary shot - but otherwise he batted really well. Fingers crossed both are finding a bit of form.''
Ferris said the total - 9/162 from 40 overs, was about 20 short of what he was aiming for.
"Once again we didn't do ourselves any favours with our running between the wicket,'' he said.
Gloucester captain Ryan Yates was pleased with the performance of his bowlers.
"The boys bowled pretty tight,'' Yates said.
"Dan Ossedryver bowled well to take 4/19 and he was able to keep them under pressure. Rhys Summerville was good again and he finished with 2/28.''
However, Yates lamented the fact that most of his batters made starts but couldn't carry on to play a match defining innings.
Opening batters Landon Blissett and Johny Cornelius gave Gloucester a reasonable start before Blissett fell for 17 with the score on 29.
"Just about everyone seems to get a start but doesn't convert into a higher score,'' Yates said.
Cornelius made 24, Aaron Hagenbach 21, Todd Ritter 25 while Andrew Fraser posted his highest score in T1 with an unbeaten 24.
At 8/125 the Bushmen looked a lost cause, however, Fraser and Sam Murray (10) took the score to 141 before Murray was bowled by Tash Abbott for 10 and the innings closed soon after for 145.
Ferris said he always thought United had Gloucester's measure. He said Abbott and his twin brother, Tyler, were the best of the United bowlers. Tash took 3/27 (8 overs) and Tyler 2/19 (6 overs).
Both bowl medium pace. They also play under 17s with United.
Ferris said Campbell bowled better than his figures of 2/34 suggest.
United will play competition leaders Wingham at Wingham on Saturday with Gloucester heading to Tuncurry to meet Great Lakes.
