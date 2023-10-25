Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Club Taree to host Remembrance Day service on November 11 2023

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:00am, first published October 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembrance Day 2023 service to be held at Club Taree
Remembrance Day 2023 service to be held at Club Taree

Taree RSL Sub-branch will conduct its annual Remembrance Day service at Club Taree on Saturday, November 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.