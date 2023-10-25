Remembrance Day 2023 service to be held at Club Taree

Taree RSL Sub-branch will conduct its annual Remembrance Day service at Club Taree on Saturday, November 11.
The ceremony begins at 10.45am with the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums performing. Observance of one minute's silence will take place at 11am and will be followed by playing of The Last Post.
Crosses marking departed service members will be laid on the memorial, followed by The Ode and Reveille.
Club Taree CEO, Paul Allan will act as master of ceremonies with MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle to deliver the Remembrance Day address.
"We're encouraging all serving and ex-service men and women, along with the community, to come along to honour and remember all those who served and died," Tare RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne said.
In other news for the RSL, the Taree sub-branch will be participating in a pilot scheme that seeks to educate primary-aged students about the significance of Remembrance Day.
The Draw to Remember program allows primary-aged school students to learn from local veterans about the significance of Remembrance Day, with the students then to express their learnings or personal connections to Australia's military history through chalk art around their schools.
Remembrance Day is the anniversary of the guns falling silent on the western front in the First World War, and it's always remembered on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month- Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne
RSL NSW members will play an active role throughout the campaign by engaging local primary schools in their community, supplying and presenting learning material to students, and visiting schools for a 'show and tell' whereby students will present their chalk murals.
Tinonee Public and St Joseph's Primary schools have signed on for the pilot program, with all schools in the area expected to participate when the program is fully rolled out in 2024.
"It's a nice little project and it follows up from what our schools visits are in the lead up and following Anzac Day," Darcy said.
