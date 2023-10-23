Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

MidCoast Council will hold its October monthly meeting this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:21am, first published October 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors to consider pool closures and new management
Councillors to consider pool closures and new management

A recommendation that Krambach pool be closed and the management of Wingham, Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Stroud and Tea Gardens pools be offered to either a community group or small operator, will be considered at this week's MidCoast Council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.