Councillors to consider pool closures and new management

All outdoor pools will open and close from the start and end of daylight saving instead of being aligned with school holidays.

Management of Bulahdelah, Nabiac, Stroud, Tea Gardens and Wingham pools will be offered to either a community group or small operator.

Close Krambach pool.

Gloucester hydrotherapy pool will be closed during the middle of the day.

The Gloucester pool complex will continue to be managed by council casual staff.

Fees and charges will be introduced across all pools in accordance with the adopted 2024-25 fees and charges.

All outdoor pools will be closed during the middle of the day.