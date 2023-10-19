Manning River Times
Sweat Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue Pet of the Week

October 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Indi is Pet of the Week. Picture supplied.
Indi is Pet of the Week. Picture supplied.

Five-year-old Indiana, or Indi for short, is a five-year-old mix breed and was surrendered and arrived at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue a month ago.

