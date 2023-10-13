Manning River Times
New home opens in Taree for people with a disability

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 13 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
Heath Oloughin is one of the residents ready to move into the new Specialist Disability Accommodation home. Picture supplied.
A new purpose-built home for people with a disability has been opened in Taree.

