New home opens in Taree for people with a disability

A new purpose-built home for people with a disability has been opened in Taree.
The three-bedroom home is classified as Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA), which caters for those who have high support needs.
With construction complete, the property is ready for two residents to move in. There is one remaining vacancy.
Located close to the centre of Taree, in addition to accessibility features, the home comes with an open plan kitchen, heating and cooling throughout, a large outdoor living area to relax and entertain and a landscaped garden with raised garden beds.
The home is being offered by disability provider Aruma, in partnership with Insitu Housing.
"This home offers people with a disability a lifestyle full of independence, pride, and comfort, with accessible features like wide door frames, lowered benches, and provision for voice-controlled features," said Bobby Newton, Aruma's customer engagement manager, said.
"It's no secret as a nation we are experiencing an ongoing demand for affordable housing. The scarcity of appropriate social housing is only increasing and causing strain. Currently, there are more than 72 people with a disability in the immediate area alone looking for a suitable property that meets their needs.
"We're happy to be able to provide this purpose-built home for people with a disability," Bobby said.
Aruma currently supports 69 people in the area across a range of services including a community hub, flexible supports, support coordination, therapeutic supports, and supported independent living and specialist disability accommodation, some which have vacancies.
