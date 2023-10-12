But you did not count on the feeling of being Aboriginal coming from deep within, protruding out of the heart and mouth. Now those long ago chains you placed on us, through us and around us, are fading and there is nothing you can do about it, as you cannot force us to listen. This is where all you can do is try to make amends for all your wrong doings by taking my hand and walking with me to the place where we both can say yes, I vote yes, you vote yes, he votes yes, she votes yes, EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE VOTES YES!