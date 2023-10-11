Manning River Times
Wingham and Valley vets move into new veterinary hospital on site of old Bottom Pub

Updated October 11 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 12:17pm
The new Wingham and Valley Vets hospital in Wingham. Picture by Scott Calvin.
The new Wingham and Valley Vets hospital in Wingham. Picture by Scott Calvin.

The minute the team at Wingham and Valley Vets received the occupation certificate for their newly constructed premises, they were so excited they made the snap decision to started moving immediately.

