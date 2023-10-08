Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid North Coast Waterfowl Association is looking for members

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Rae with Waddles. Photo supplied.
Tanya Rae with Waddles. Photo supplied.

Try as we may occasionally to get all of our ducks in a row, for duck breeder and Koorainghat resident, Tanya Rae the stakes are a little higher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.