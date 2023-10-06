Manning River Times
MidCoast Council Community Conversation locations

By Staff Reporters
October 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Drop into a community conversation with MidCoast Council at a location near you. Picture supplied
Join a Community Conversation to learn what MidCoast Council is delivering for your community and how finances are managed to deliver community services.

